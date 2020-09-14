HAVERHILL — The bicyclist involved in a crash Saturday morning at the intersection of Amesbury and Brandy Brow roads has died from his injuries, according to the Essex County district attorney's office.
The bicyclist was a 56-year-old man from Beverly, according to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's spokeswoman Carrie Kimball. His name is not being made public until relatives are notified, Kimball said.
No charges or citations related to the crash have been issued, Kimball said.
According to a social media statement from Haverhill police, the accident happened at 10:04 a.m. Saturday near the Haverhill-Merrimac line.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Haverhill police Lt. Joseph Ingham at 978-373-1212, ext. 1505.