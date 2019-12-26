JOE BIDEN will host a town hall at 2 P.M. DEC. 30 at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St. in Derry.
Visit mobilize.us/joebidennh/event/179332/ to sign up.
About Joe Biden
The Pennsylvania-born and Delaware-raised politician served as the 47th Vice President of the United States under President Barack Obama from January 2009 to 2017.
Biden became a lawyer in 1969 and was elected to the New Castle County Council in 1970 where be began his political career. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate from Delaware in 1972, when he became the sixth-youngest senator in American history. Biden was re-elected six times and was the fourth most senior senator when he resigned to assume the vice presidency in 2009. Biden was a long-time member and former chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.
Biden launched his 2020 presidential campaign on April 25. He previously has run for president twice before — once in 1988 and again in 2008.