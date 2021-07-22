INDIANAPOLIS — After SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey discussed the possibility of teams forfeiting games if COVID-19 outbreaks this season earlier this week, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren took a more cautious tone on Thursday.
Speaking in his opening address at Big Ten football Media Day on Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium, Warren said chancellors and presidents voted for creating a decentralized process and procedure in handling issues related to the pandemic.
“Our schools are finalizing their proposed policies and procedures for the fall,” Warren said. “We’ll get that information in early August. We’ll combine it, and then we’ll get together with our chancellors and presidents and other key constituents to make the determination as far as how we handle the fall.”
Warren said the policies will be released prior to the Big Ten’s first game on August 28, when Nebraska plays at Illinois, but didn’t give an exact target date.
Daily new COVID-19 cases have risen from 5,000 per day nationally on July 5 to 60,000 on July 20, due to the delta variant, which scientists have determined as more contagious as the initial COVID strain. That has further led the push for vaccinations, which is at 56 percent nationally.
Indiana football coach Tom Allen said he’s left vaccination as a “personal” decision for his players, though an IU campus ruling that all students must be vaccinated to return to classes without a medical or religious exemption should have team vaccination at close to 100 percent. Illinois coach Bret Beliema said Thursday his team is at a 100 percent vaccination rate heading into the season.
FELLOWSHIP NAMED FOR TALIAFERRO
Warren announced a fellowship created in honor of former IU football standout George Taliaferro and his wife, Viola. The fellowship will provide individuals who have not historically had access to collegiate conference office leadership positions with an opportunity to work in the Office of the Commissioner and gain experience in both the sports and business sectors.
Taliaferro was the leading rusher on Indiana’s 1945 Big Ten championship team that went 9-0-1, the only undefeated team in school history. He also was the first African-American to be selected in the NFL Draft, taken in the 13th round by the Chicago Bears in 1949.
A statue of Taliaferro was unveiled outside of IU’s Memorial Stadium two years ago. Taliaferro’s four daughters attended the announcement on Thursday.
“One of my proudest moments was when I attended Indiana University last year is when I had an opportunity to go touch that statue,” Warren said. “And whether it’s rain, snow, sleet, or sun, he has always stood proud.”
ALVAREZ NAMED TO POST
Warren also announced Thursday that outgoing Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez has been named as a special advisor for football for the Big Ten Conference.
Warren said duties for Alvarez will include issues such as college football potential expansion, building relationships with media partners, health and safety issues, scheduling issues and bowl partnerships.
“I trust Barry Alvarez implicitly,” Warren said. “I have known him since the days that I was a law student at the University of Notre Dame and he was the defensive coordinator. He means everything to this conference and we’re so grateful that’s agreed to join us at the conference office.”
CONFERENCE EXPANSION
Warren didn’t have much to say about the issue of potential Big Ten Conference expansion, after reports surfaced yesterday that Texas and Oklahoma have inquired about joining the SEC. That would increase the SEC from 14 to 16 members, above the Big Ten’s 14-member conference.
“We’re always constantly evaluating what’s in the best interests of the conference,” he said. “It will be interesting to see how (Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC) evolves and where it lands, but I think that reiterates where we are in college athletics.”
CLIMBING THE MOUNTAINTOP
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was asked Thursday about his 0-6 record against Ohio State and failing to win the Big Ten Conference in six seasons. He said the goal remains to break both streaks this year.
“We’re going to do it or die trying,” Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh then relayed a story about a family hiking trip he took with his family this summer.
“It was pretty high, we probably did 15,000 steps to get up there,” Harbaugh said. “My daughter was counting it on her phone. And we were getting up close to the top and I remember she said, We got to apex, dad, we got to get to the top. You’re darn right we do. We got to get there. That’s what we got to do. We got apex this, we got to get to the top. She’s got that gene in her and I was darn glad to see it. And I tell you I got that gene in me.”