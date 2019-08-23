WEST NEWBURY — Pentucket football is going to have a bit of a different look this fall.
After years of running a Wing-T offense, the Sachems are getting ready to spread things out with a more passing-oriented approach this season. Why the change? The Sachems have explosive wide receiver Jake Etter back in the fold, but just as importantly, new quarterback Peter Cleary is coming in sporting a bit of a different look himself.
“Peter is a different monster this year,” Etter said. “He’s almost 200 pounds, he’s put on like 20 pounds since last year, he’s going to be tough to bring down in the pocket.”
Actually, it’s closer to 50 pounds.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 155 pounds at the start of last fall, Cleary was a tall but somewhat undersized wide receiver who, by his own admission, sometimes got pushed around by bigger defenders. Now, since switching to quarterback to succeed the graduated Gus Flaherty, Cleary has been slinging the ball all over the field, and teammates say they’re expecting big things from the newly minted senior quad-captain.
“I definitely have a lot more power I feel like in everything I do,” said Cleary, who credited a good diet, exercise and plenty of sleep for his transformation. “I’ll be able to give people more of a pop, whereas last year I didn’t have the size to do that.”
Cleary isn’t the only one looking to take big steps forward.
With more upperclassmen and greater depth in general, Pentucket is looking to build on an interesting 2018 season. The Sachems finished as CAL Kinney Division co-champions, qualified for the Division 5 North playoffs and reached the sectional semifinals and finished the season with a dominant Thanksgiving morning win. But despite all that, Pentucket often struggled, finishing the year 5-6 after enduring three separate two-game losing streaks.
“Last year was definitely a start to what we could do,” said Jacob Codair, the reigning CAL Kinney Division Defensive Player of the Year who will be switching to guard and defensive tackle this fall. “We didn’t really have that many seniors but this year it’s turning around, we have like 14-15 seniors, the juniors are going to step up and last year’s freshman are looking good.”
One of the biggest challenges last year was the loss of Etter. Expected to be the team’s top playmaker at wide receiver and in the secondary, Etter went down with a broken leg early in the season and wasn’t able to return until Thanksgiving.
“It was tough,” said Etter, who had 30 catches for 335 yards as a sophomore two years ago. “Obviously I wanted to be out there and helping them.”
Etter is back to 100%, and he’s expected to be joined by Andrew Melone, Owen Thornton, Keegan O’Keefe and others out wide, with Austin Senfleben, Melone, Dylan O’Rourke and Ryan Kiley getting the bulk of the carries in the run game. Codair will be joined by Jack Mitchell, Ethan Murray, Zack Mitchell and Michael Perlitch on the line, and he also pointed to sophomore Chase Dwight as a player to watch.
The Sachems will have to wait longer than most to start their season, given that their opener (Sept. 13 at Ipswich) won’t be until a week after most schools kickoff their seasons. But after a busy offseason filled with workouts, seven-on-seven tournaments and summer camps, Pentucket is ready to get started.
“We’re big and we’re mean, we’re ready to play,” Senfleben said.