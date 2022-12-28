In early August of 1994, Steve Buckley was upset that Major League Baseball was in the midst of a strike. While on a Boston sports radio station, he decided to organize a game in Cambridge a few days later.
That baseball game, which included people calling into a local radio station and paying upwards of $100 to play, with all of the money going to giving small scholarships to kids in Cambridge, was deemed a success. Despite the “bad” baseball.
Soon after the game, Buckley recalled getting a letter from Bill Novelline of Andover.
“Bill said he wanted to help out with next year’s game,” recalled Buckley, a long-time sports columnist with the Boston Herald. “I wrote back and told him there wouldn’t be another game. It wasn’t an annual thing. But he responded with another letter saying, ‘No, no, no ... there needs to be a second game and that his company (Abbot Financial) would donate $2,500. So I said, ‘Oh, let’s have a second game.’”
The game then got a name, The Old-Time Baseball Game, now called The Abbot Financial Management Old-Time Baseball Game, after Novelline's North Andover-based company, and tonight at St. Peter’s Field in Cambridge it will celebrate its 22nd birthday.
-
-
“I can say unequivocally that there would not have been a second game without Bill Novelline,” said Buckley.
“He’s a special guy and he, and now his son Andrew, have been the key forces behind the financial part of this event. They are the grown-ups of this event. The rest of us are silly, having fun wearing uniforms. Honestly, it’s been a great relationship.”
Novelline has a history around here with baseball. He was the President of Andover Little League in 1988 when the town sent the first and only Merrimack Valley team to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
-
-
"We couldn't be prouder of an event to be associated with," said Bill Novelline. "I love baseball, but I also love everything this game represents, including family, friends and fun."
-
-
t the Novellines have a little extra special role in this year’s game. At the annual fall meeting, Bill, said this game needed to have a “House of David” uniform, representing a barnstorming team which toured America from the 1920s through the 1950s. The House of David players wore beards and had long hair. The part about the beards and connection to the Red Sox team from 2013, interested Bill.
Bill said he would buy the uniform. While Buckley was emceeing the Inter-City Baseball banquet last fall, he ran into a player, Nick Ahearn of Babson College. Ahearn approached Buckley afterward saying he played in the game a few months earlier. Buckley noticed he had a slight beard and got thinking.
“I asked him if he’d consider wearing the House of David uniform for this year’s game, but that he needed to grow the beard,” said Buckley.
Ahearn obliged, and at media day yesterday he showed off his scruffy face.
“Honestly, my coach (at Babson) isn’t thrilled, but it’s for a worthy cause,” said Ahearn, of Norfolk, Mass. “I had such a good time last year. It’s a lot of fun being around the guys. I’m honored the Mr. Buckley asked me.”
Bill Novelline was thrilled, too.
“The House of David has a storied history with baseball,” said Bill. “I thought it was only fitting they were represented here. I’m glad Buck allowed it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.