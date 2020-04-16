1. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow

QB

LSU

A franchise QB for a franchise that really needs one

2. Washington Redskins

Chase Young

DE

Ohio State

Another franchise pass rusher from OSU

3. Miami Dolphins (via trade)

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Alabama

Upside and up-and-coming frachise are a fit.

4. New York Giants

Tristin Wirfs

OT

Iowa

Giants look to help out young QB and star running back.

5. Detroit Lions (via trade)

Derrick Brown

DT

Auburn

Second best defensive player in draft.

6. L.A. Chargers

Justin Hebert

QB

Oregon

After losing shot a Tua, last "franchise" QB available

7. Carolina Panthers

Jeff Okudah

CB

Ohio State

Top-rated CB to a team that needs a good one

8. Arizona Cardinals

Isaiah Simmons

LB

Clemson

Ultimate gamer and elite athlete at LB or safety.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jedrick Wills

OT

Alabama

A 10-year left tackle

10. Cleveland Browns

Javon Kinlaw

DT

South Carolina

Browns take care of defensive side of ball here.

11. N.Y. Jets

Mekhi Becton

OT

Louisville

Jets bulk up with dominant athletic LT.

12. Las Vegas Raiders

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Alabama

A hole at WR with this being best option.

13. San Francisco

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Oklahoma

Potential star fills immediate need.

14. Tampa Bay Bucanneers

CJ Henderson

CB

Florida

Gives Bucs immediate possible shutdown CB.

15. Denver Broncos

A.J. Terrell

CB

Clemson

Broncos get a playmaker and talker at CB.

16. Atlanta Falcons

Andrew Thomas

OT

Georgia

Falcons looks close to home for maybe best OL in draft.

17. Dallas Cowboys

Trevon Diggs

CB

Alabama

A sleeper here, but might be best CB.

18. Miami Dolphins

Austin Jackson

OT

USC

A new QB and new LT that can grow together.

19. Las Vegas Raiders

Patrick Queen

LB

LSU

Another explosive player for Raiders on defense.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

Henry Ruggs III

WR

Alabama

Jags get one of most exciting players in draft.

21. Philadelphia Eagles

K'Lavon Chaisson

DE

LSU

Need WR, but Chaisson could be game-changer on defense.

22. Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson

WR

LSU

Run on WRs has Vikes using this pick on Jefferson.

23. New England Patriots

A.J. Epenesa

DE

Iowa

Do Pats get lucky with Epenesa falling to them?

24. New Orleans Saints

Jordan Love

QB

Utah State

A wild card as future franchise QB for Payton.

25. Minnesota Vikings

Xavier McKinney

S

Alabama

Vikes go after a future captain on defense.

26. Miami Dolphins

Kristian Fulton

CB

LSU

Dolphins need better one-on-one coverage and Fulton does that.

27. Seattle Seahawks

Jaylon Johnson

CB

Utah

Tall CB fits Seahawks mold and philosophy for dominating position.

28. Baltimore Ravens

D'Andre Swift

RB

Georgia

Best back in draft will take baton from Ingram.

29. Tennessee Titans

Yetur Gross-Matos

DE

Penn State

Need WR badly, but too good to pass up.

30. Green Bay Packers

Zack Baun

LB

Wisconsin

Packers don't go far to find one of best all-around LBs in draft.

31. San Francisco 49ers

Marlon Davidson

DE

Auburn

Add physical toughness to an already good defense.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Joshua Jones

OT

Houston

Mahomes gets another young, big body for his future.

Tags

Recommended for you