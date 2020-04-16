1. Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
QB
LSU
A franchise QB for a franchise that really needs one
2. Washington Redskins
Chase Young
DE
Ohio State
Another franchise pass rusher from OSU
3. Miami Dolphins (via trade)
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Alabama
Upside and up-and-coming frachise are a fit.
4. New York Giants
Tristin Wirfs
OT
Iowa
Giants look to help out young QB and star running back.
5. Detroit Lions (via trade)
Derrick Brown
DT
Auburn
Second best defensive player in draft.
6. L.A. Chargers
Justin Hebert
QB
Oregon
After losing shot a Tua, last "franchise" QB available
7. Carolina Panthers
Jeff Okudah
CB
Ohio State
Top-rated CB to a team that needs a good one
8. Arizona Cardinals
Isaiah Simmons
LB
Clemson
Ultimate gamer and elite athlete at LB or safety.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
Jedrick Wills
OT
Alabama
A 10-year left tackle
10. Cleveland Browns
Javon Kinlaw
DT
South Carolina
Browns take care of defensive side of ball here.
11. N.Y. Jets
Mekhi Becton
OT
Louisville
Jets bulk up with dominant athletic LT.
12. Las Vegas Raiders
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Alabama
A hole at WR with this being best option.
13. San Francisco
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Oklahoma
Potential star fills immediate need.
14. Tampa Bay Bucanneers
CJ Henderson
CB
Florida
Gives Bucs immediate possible shutdown CB.
15. Denver Broncos
A.J. Terrell
CB
Clemson
Broncos get a playmaker and talker at CB.
16. Atlanta Falcons
Andrew Thomas
OT
Georgia
Falcons looks close to home for maybe best OL in draft.
17. Dallas Cowboys
Trevon Diggs
CB
Alabama
A sleeper here, but might be best CB.
18. Miami Dolphins
Austin Jackson
OT
USC
A new QB and new LT that can grow together.
19. Las Vegas Raiders
Patrick Queen
LB
LSU
Another explosive player for Raiders on defense.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars
Henry Ruggs III
WR
Alabama
Jags get one of most exciting players in draft.
21. Philadelphia Eagles
K'Lavon Chaisson
DE
LSU
Need WR, but Chaisson could be game-changer on defense.
22. Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson
WR
LSU
Run on WRs has Vikes using this pick on Jefferson.
23. New England Patriots
A.J. Epenesa
DE
Iowa
Do Pats get lucky with Epenesa falling to them?
24. New Orleans Saints
Jordan Love
QB
Utah State
A wild card as future franchise QB for Payton.
25. Minnesota Vikings
Xavier McKinney
S
Alabama
Vikes go after a future captain on defense.
26. Miami Dolphins
Kristian Fulton
CB
LSU
Dolphins need better one-on-one coverage and Fulton does that.
27. Seattle Seahawks
Jaylon Johnson
CB
Utah
Tall CB fits Seahawks mold and philosophy for dominating position.
28. Baltimore Ravens
D'Andre Swift
RB
Georgia
Best back in draft will take baton from Ingram.
29. Tennessee Titans
Yetur Gross-Matos
DE
Penn State
Need WR badly, but too good to pass up.
30. Green Bay Packers
Zack Baun
LB
Wisconsin
Packers don't go far to find one of best all-around LBs in draft.
31. San Francisco 49ers
Marlon Davidson
DE
Auburn
Add physical toughness to an already good defense.
32. Kansas City Chiefs
Joshua Jones
OT
Houston
Mahomes gets another young, big body for his future.