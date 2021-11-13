Sunday’s games
NEW ENGLAND 26, Cleveland 23 ... Game of the Week
INDIANAPOLIS 31, Jacksonville 24 ... Colts a little better
DALLAS 41, Atlanta 20 ... Cowboys are bullies
Buffalo 38, N.Y. JETS 17 ... Bills must win big
TENNESSEE 33, New Orleans 27 ... QB issues with Saints
Tampa Bay 27, WASHINGTON 23 ... Bucs coming back to field
PITTSBURGH 30, Detroit 26 ... Close but no cigar
L.A. CHARGERS 31, Minnesota 24 ... Vikings are dead to me
ARIZONA 20, Carolina 17 ... Closer than you think
GREEN BAY 29, Seattle 26 ... Wild finish
DENVER 27, Philadelphia 26 ... Wild finish II
Kansas City 30, L.V. RAIDERS 24 ... Don’t like this game
Monday night
SAN FRANCISCO 30, L.A. RAMS 27 ... Expect OT-type of game
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 8-5
Season: 79-48