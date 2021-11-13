Jimmy G to rescue

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks off the field after the 49ers were defeated by the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. Bill Burt says 49ers will upset the Rams at home on Monday night.

 Jed Jacobsohn/AP photo

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 26, Cleveland 23 ... Game of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS 31, Jacksonville 24 ... Colts a little better

DALLAS 41, Atlanta 20 ... Cowboys are bullies

Buffalo 38, N.Y. JETS 17 ... Bills must win big

TENNESSEE 33, New Orleans 27 ... QB issues with Saints

Tampa Bay 27, WASHINGTON 23 ... Bucs coming back to field

PITTSBURGH 30, Detroit 26 ... Close but no cigar

L.A. CHARGERS 31, Minnesota 24 ... Vikings are dead to me

ARIZONA 20, Carolina 17 ... Closer than you think

GREEN BAY 29, Seattle 26 ... Wild finish

DENVER 27, Philadelphia 26 ... Wild finish II

Kansas City 30, L.V. RAIDERS 24 ... Don’t like this game

Monday night

SAN FRANCISCO 30, L.A. RAMS 27 ... Expect OT-type of game

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 8-5

Season: 79-48

