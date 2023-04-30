NEW YORK — The probable pitching matchups for the first showdown Mets-Braves series of the year — David Peterson vs. Max Fried, Tylor Megill vs. Spencer Strider, Jose Butto vs. Charlie Morton — only accentuated the obvious: Buck Showalter is managing short.
That’s short as in, short at least two proven quality starting pitchers, and short as in another outfield bat to offset a mostly black hole bottom third of the Mets lineup.
Right from the get-go, when Jose Quintana went down in spring training with a lesion on his rib and Justin Verlander was KO’d from starting the season with a teres major strain, Showalter began the process of putting together a “cut and paste” starting rotation comprised of Triple-A call-ups Joey Lucchesi, Megill and Butto, and further compromised by Carlos Carrasco’s sore elbow and Max Scherzer’s 10-game sticky stuff suspension. The Quintana injury now looms especially large since he was slated to assume the innings left by Chris Bassitt as either the No. 3 or 4 starter behind Scherzer and Verlander. Ideally, he was to be the No. 4 with Kodai Senga slotting in as the No. 3, but the $75 million Japanese import has so far had a difficult adjustment to U.S. baseball, throwing way too many pitches and barely able to make it through five innings in four of his first six starts.
Once the Braves series is over, things look a little brighter next week with Scherzer and Verlander both returning, but the long haul remains problematic for Showalter, with Quintana not due back until at least June, the two aging aces always subject to injuries and Senga so far looking like an expensive back of the rotation starter. What Showalter needs, if the Mets are to keep pace with the Braves, is for Lucchesi, Peterson and Megill to provide quality starts throughout the season — a big ask.
Meanwhile, there is the matter of the lineup which is still trying to get its footing and remains in need of another outfield bat. In their first 15 wins this season, the Mets homered 22 times and averaged 6.7 runs per game whereas in their 12 losses going into the weekend they hit five homers and averaged 1.5 runs per game. The five players who’ve primarily hit in the bottom third of the lineup — catchers Tomas Nido and Francisco Alvarez, and Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme and Tommy Pham — were hitting a collective .178 as of Friday. Little by little, Showalter is getting Brett Baty more playing time at third base, but the lineup still needs lengthening at some point — which may be sooner rather than later in the person of shortstop Ronny Mauricio, who is presently raking at Triple-A Syracuse (.330/1.004 OPS/6 HR/16 RBIs in 24 games) and making a strong pitch for a call-up.
It was significant last week that Mauricio began paying some games at second base. For as Showalter, who was impressed with the kid’s maturity this spring, said: “He’s going to be in the major leagues here soon, just not at shortstop.” After signing with the Mets out of the Dominican Republic for $2.1 million in July 2017, the switch-hitting Mauricio was immediately touted as a future superstar, only to quickly fade from prospect to suspect with back-to-back .296 on-base percentages in the low minors amid of flurry of strikeouts in 2021-22.
But he’s apparently made some adjustments and has followed a torrid performance in the Dominican winter league (.803 OPS, 15 doubles and a league-leading 31 RBIs) to Triple-A. After a sit-down with the manager this spring, he’s also toned down his tendencies to showboat. (As Buck has said repeatedly, “it’s not their fault they do some of this stuff, it’s our fault for not teaching them the right way to go about things.”)
For the time being, the Mets remain mum on their plans for Mauricio. But here’s the issue: Mark Canha is a nice player who’s more suited as a fourth outfielder rather than an everyday outfielder. The Mets know that. Once the Mets decide Mauricio is ready, it’ll be as much for his versatility as his bat. Showalter believes he has the ability to play anywhere — second, third or the outfield — but apparently the Mets’ thinking is now, assuming nothing happens to Francisco Lindor, it’ll be at second to start off, with Jeff McNeil presumably getting in some outfield time.
It is only April and remarkably, for all their missing parts, the Mets have been in second place a few games back of the Braves. Showalter can be forgiven for daydreaming to June when Quintana will hopefully be back and Omar Narvaez, a catcher who actually can hit, will be recovered from his calf injury and swapped out for Nido, and Verlander will be pitching up to his $43 million Cy Young pedigree.
For the present, however, the Mets are not in the Braves’ class and Buck Showalter must be resigned to managing short.
©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.