After much ado, Steve Cohen has finally got his man, David Stearns, who, like him, grew up in New York a lifelong Mets fan. In doing so, according to sources, Cohen agreed to pay him a salary of $10 million a year which would equal the Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman as the highest paid baseball operations chief in baseball.
With this hire, Cohen has made the statement that he is all in now on analytics. For that is the Harvard-bred Stearns’ background as a contracts, labor and salary arbitration whiz kid in the Commissioner’s Office before being tapped by Jeff Luhnow, the godfather of analytics, as assistant general manager of the Astros in 2012 and then hired by the Brewers to head up their baseball operations in 2015.
Stearns is credited with guiding the small market Brewers to the most successful period in their history, with four consecutive playoff appearances from 2018-2021 and another one this year with a team that is mostly of his making. But it is also worth noting that the key components of those Brewer championships, co-ace Brandon Woodruff and the lights-out bullpen duo of Josh Hader and Devin Williams, were all acquired by Stearns’ predecessor Doug Melvin.
What Stearns did do was execute one great transformational trade in January 2018, fleecing Derek Jeter and Marlins out of Christian Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, for four inconsequential players who never made it. But other than that, and perhaps his 2015 trade of Melvin holdover first baseman Adam Lind to Seattle for right-hander Freddy Peralta (presently their top winner), Stearns’ trade record with the Brewers was spotty.
In 2016 he got nothing of substance in return from the A’s for outfielder Khris Davis, who went on to have three straight 40-home run seasons in Oakland. That same year he traded away Martin Maldonado, who has since become an indispensable catcher for the Astros who’s caught three no-hitters. And Braves’ All-Star shortstop Orlando Arcia was also traded away by Stearns in 2021 for two pitching prospects who never made it.
And then last year, he made the trade that effectively ended his tenure — by his own doing — in Milwaukee when he dealt his closer, Hader, at the trade deadline to San Diego, with the Brewers in first place. It was a trade that made no sense other than Hader, who was not having a great season, was a year away from free agency and Stearns didn’t think the Brewers would be able to afford to keep him. But it set the Brewer clubhouse, not to mention the fan base, into a fury. The Brewers collapsed and finished seven games back, missing the postseason for the first time in five years, and Stearns succumbed to the pressure from the fans and players and stepped down as head of baseball operations.
But he still had one more year on his contract and despite the ramifications from the Hader trade, Brewers owner Mark Attanasio refused permission for Stearns to talk to any other teams — and as recently as two weeks ago made one final overture to get him to stay. But he couldn’t compete with Cohen’s money and determination to hire him. It does not appear as if Cohen even interviewed anyone else for the job, even the obligatory minority as per the Selig Rule.
People who worked with Stearns in Milwaukee say he’s very bright and a nice person, but didn’t have a whole lot of interaction with the rest of the organization except for his small cadre of analytics assistants. And other than replacing the scouting and player development directors, he hardly hired anyone else. Craig Counsell, the manager, was Melvin’s hire, and was allowed to hire all his own coaches. Although Counsell is a free agent after this season, he’s expected to take next year off, dispelling the rumors that Stearns was preparing to bring him with him. That, of course, could all change a year from now when Buck Showalter’s contract is up.
Time will tell how Stearns navigates the high pressure of New York and the (at least initial) daunting task of making the Mets competitive with the Braves. Considering what he’s paying him, Cohen must think he’s getting the second coming of Theo Epstein, and maybe he is. But Cohen is fairly new to baseball and he probably has no idea that the most successful general managers of our time — Hall of Famers Pat Gillick and John Schuerholz, the Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski and the Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos — all had their roots in scouting and player development.
IT’S A MADD, MADD WORLD
It was indeed a busy week on the Chief of Baseball Operations front. While Cohen was moving aggressively to secure Stearns, the Nationals announced a multi-year extension for Mike Rizzo while the Red Sox parted ways with Chaim Bloom. For what it’s worth, Rizzo, who is involved in his second rebuild in Washington and is credited with making a number of excellent trades for the Nats in both, is a product of the old school GMs whose background is in scouting, while Bloom is part of the new wave analytics oriented baseball execs who was the fall guy for the ownership-ordered Mookie Betts trade to the Dodgers barely four months after he took the job. His orders from Sox owner John Henry were to drastically reduce payroll and to rebuild the farm system that had been somewhat diminished by his predecessor Dave Dombrowski. He succeeded in both, the Red Sox payroll is down from a major league high of $236M in 2019 to 13th this year at $181M — at the same time a number of young players, catcher Connor Wong (acquired in the Betts trade), first baseman Triston Casas and center fielder Jarren Duran (both Dombrowski draft picks) along with Bloom’s Japanese import Masataka Yoshida have had breakthrough seasons. Also, half of the Red Sox’s top 30 prospects are all Bloom draft picks. Nevertheless, last place (where the Red Sox have been much of the season) is last place and Bloom was canned before the Yankees-Red Sox doubleheader Thursday — with cowardly Henry and team chairman Tom Werner nowhere in sight to explain exactly why. …
There was nothing new in the ESPN story last week about Alex Rodriguez getting a “Queen for a Day” deal from federal agents to rat out fellow players, particularly Ryan Braun and Manny Ramirez, as clients of notorious Biogenesis founder Tony Bosch in 2014 — other than the fact that Drug Enforcement Agency documents now confirm it. The Daily News was in the forefront of all the A-Rod/Bosch reporting in 2013-15 (you could look it up), but what’s ironic about this ESPN story is that it was reported by the very outlet that currently employs A-Rod. It has also served as a reminder to all what a self-absorbed disreputable lying cheat A-Rod was — yet welcomed back to baseball (where he’d sued everyone under the sun) as if nothing ever happened. … Imagine if the Mets had re-signed Jacob deGrom and not traded Max Scherzer, who went down for the season last week with a shoulder injury? Bad as this season has been for them, it could’ve been a whole lot worse and even more costly for Cohen.
