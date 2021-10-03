NEW YORK — Between the up-and-down Yankees, the dysfunctional, alternately exhilarating-to-exasperating Mets, the Cardinals’ out-of-nowhere surge to an improbable wild card, and the “how do they do it?” Rays, can we all agree this has been about the wildest baseball season in history?
No team has epitomized this craziness more than the ever-streaking Yankees where Aaron Boone’s job may have been saved by a turtle. We first began writing them off back at the end of July when they were mired in third place, playing badly in all facets of the game, only to see them reel off a seemingly transformative 13-game winning streak. But that was abruptly followed by 12 losses in their next 15 games, including two out of three to the Mets — enough to convince us we were right in the first place about this not being a very good baseball team.
But we underestimated the ability of the Red Sox and Blue Jays to take charge in the wild card race — not to mention the power of Bronxie the Turtle. Shortly after the Yankees lost two straight at home to going-nowhere Cleveland, Nestor Cortes Jr. reportedly purchased a turtle from a Bronx pet store and brought it into the Yankee clubhouse, painted a Yankee logo on its shell and established it as an unofficial team mascot. The Yankees were back in fourth place at the time of Bronxie’s acquisition, once again being written off, with rumors of Boone’s likely demise swirling, especially if they failed to make the playoffs.
Instead, the little leatherback served as an inspiration for another Yankee winning streak of nine out of 10, including a sweep of the Red Sox in Boston and two out of three from the Jays in Toronto and, voila, they went into the final weekend with a two-game lead in the wild card. Perhaps most symbolic of these Yankees’ dramatic turn of fortunes has been Giancarlo Stanton, who’s gone from most vilified Yankee to most deified after slugging 10 homers with 25 RBI during the September crunch time.
And then, of course, there were the Mets who, amid their “raccoons in the dugout,” “thumbs down to the fans” and Steve Cohen’s Twitter nonsense, managed to become just the third team in history to be in first place after 110 games and finish the season under .500. According to the Elias Bureau, only the 1973 Pirates (first place after 150 games, finished at 80-82) and the 2018 Phillies (first place after 118 games, also finished at 80-82) had previously accomplished that dubious feat.
Now the latest Met cleanup begins, starting with the naming of a new President of Baseball Operations — which, for a number of reasons, would make sense to be Billy Beane. For one, Beane, who began his professional baseball career as a Mets first-round draft pick in 1980, is said to be finally ready to move on from the A’s where, for 24 years, he’s consistently put together competitive, winning teams in spite of limited resources and among the lowest annual payrolls in baseball. According to associates close to Beane, he yearns to fulfill the one missing part in his otherwise distinguished career — a World Series title — and he knows that’s probably never going to happen in Oakland. The final realization was when he was unable to make a qualifying offer last winter to Bay Area native Marcus Semien, who is having a career season with Toronto, setting an MLB record for most homers in a season by a second baseman.
Although there’s been a lot of speculation about Theo Epstein who, unlike Beane, is a free agent and would not require permission from another club, it is unclear if Epstein, whose Hall of Fame niche is assured, even wants to work for Cohen. And even if he did, he’d surely want to be above and beyond the highest-paid executive in the game, along with a piece of the club. On the other hand, Beane has told friends if he ever did leave Oakland it would not be about money — he’s got plenty, including a reported 1% share in the A’s — but rather the challenge of finally getting a ring and a ticket to the Hall of Fame.
Yes, Cohen would have to get permission from A’s owner John Fisher to talk to Beane, who has one more year on his contract and has turned most of the day-to-day baseball operations over to his assistants David Forst and Billy Owens. But it's hard to imagine Fisher not wanting to get out from under Beane’s sizable contract and also get some sort of compensation from the Mets for him. It can also not be overlooked that Mets president Sandy Alderson was Beane’s mentor, having first hired him as an advance scout with the A’s back in 1990 and later promoted him through the ranks, eventually to GM in 1997.
In his post mortem of the Mets season last week, and particularly the status of Luis Rojas as manager, Alderson talked about having to be governed most by “results” and not the “process.” It sure sounded as if Rojas was going to take the fall for the Mets’ dismal second-half performance, clearing the way for the new president of baseball ops to be able to name his own manager.
Meanwhile, with the Mets on the sidelines, the crazy season will now continue into the postseason. Despite their 17-game winning streak that vaulted them from third place, 15 games behind in the NL Central to the second wild card, the Cardinals, as of Friday, still had 14 more losses than their likely wild card opponent, the Dodgers. And over in the American League, the top seed Rays are the first team in history to win over 100 games without the benefit of a starting rotation. All told, the Rays have used 15 different starters this season, but other than Tyler Glasnow, their ace who went down for the year with a torn rotator cuff June 14, only four times have any of them been allowed to pitch beyond six innings.
