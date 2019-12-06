NEWBURYPORT — The City Council must now decide whether to abolish the city’s two retail marijuana zones after the Planning Board and the council’s Planning & Development subcommittee voted Wednesday to recommend two zoning amendments.
The amendments, submitted by Councilors Larry Giunta, Thomas O’Brien and President Barry Connell, were filed with the city clerk’s office about 24 hours after residents voted on Nov. 5, 52% to 48% to ban local retail marijuana shops in the city.
The first amendment would change the city’s ordinance which currently allows retail marijuana shops. The second would do away with the two zones selected for those shops.
At the time, Giunta said he and others filed the ordinance changes after the city solicitor told them state law required the City Council to “affirm and enact” the wishes of voters.
In October 2018, the City Council voted to zone retail marijuana shops at the Route 1 traffic circle and on portions of Storey Avenue. Giunta and O’Brien voted against the zoning.
Wednesday’s vote came during a roughly one-hour public hearing held by the two boards at City Hall.
The new ordinances would not “apply to the sale, distribution, manufacture or cultivation” of marijuana for medical purposes.
“A few minor amendments were made unanimously by the City Council committee and the Planning Board recommended approval of both ordinances unanimously,” Giunta wrote in an email received on Thursday.
Connell and others are hoping to have the amendments approved by the council before new councilors are sworn in in early January. Giunta and Jones are stepping down and will be replaced by James McCauley in Ward 5 and Byron Lane in Ward 6.
To do so could require setting up a special meeting before the year’s end because city regulations call for two separate readings of the amendments and the council’s last scheduled meeting for the year is Dec. 9.
Planning Director Andrew Port said the council has the ability to call a special meeting before December ends, or could “waive their rules at the Dec. 9 meeting to approve the amendment on one night in a single reading.”
Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman said in an email the council would likely pursue the first option, writing that Connell raised the possibility of scheduling a special meeting at the council’s Nov. 26 meeting.
“We have three weeks to fit one in,” Eigerman said.
Connell confirmed he suggested a special meeting and added that during the council’s Dec. 9 meeting he will give councilors a choice of either Dec. 19 or Dec. 23 for a second reading.
Connell said while the council has the option of suspending the rule requiring two readings of a zoning change, waiving the rule for this issue could lead many to believe the council was “ramming things through.”
He said that would be an impression that might not sit well with many residents, especially those who voted in favor of allowing retail marijuana sales within city limits.