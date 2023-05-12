BOSTON — Transgender individuals in Massachusetts can change their name and gender on birth certificates, state drivers' licenses, Social Security cards and other vital records.
But they are still prevented from changing their gender on marriage licenses under a decades-old state Department of Public Health regulation.
That would change under a proposal from state Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, which would allow individuals who have undergone sex reassignment surgery to apply to city or town clerks to update their marriage licenses to reflect their new gender.
"It's a pretty common sense and straightforward change," Finegold said. "If we allow people to change their gender on other vital records they should be able to do so on their marriage licenses."
Finegold said the proposal was prompted by concerns raised by a constituent, who was blocked by the law from updating their marriage license.
Under the proposal, individuals seeking to change their gender identity on marriage license would be required to submit an signed affidavit that they had undergone gender reassignment surgery and notarized statements from a physician and their spouse consenting to the amended license.
The state already allows individuals to update their birth certificates to reflect a change in gender and in 2015 updated the rules to allow new birth certificates by providing proof of "medical intervention" rather than proof of surgery.
But Tanya Neslusan, executive director of MassEquality, said the in-ability to change a marriage license to reflect gender change creates unnecessary roadblocks for transgender individuals. She said the group supports Finegold's proposal.
"It's a big gap when you think in terms of financial planning, long-term care and other legal issues related to marriage licenses, including divorce," she said.
The advocacy group is pushing for a number of changes to state law, including a proposal to codify a state Registry of Motor Vehicles policy that offers a non-binary option appearing simply as an “X” on learner's permits, driver’s licenses and identification cards for people who do not identify as male or female.
If Finegold's bill is approved, Massachusetts would join a handful of other states that allow transgender individuals to update their marriage licenses, including California and Illinois.
Some states like Washington and New York have adopted gender neutral laws that have replaced "Bride" and "Groom" with "Spouse A" and "Spouse B" on marriage certificates.
More than 1.6 million Americans age 13 and older identify as transgender, according to a June 2022 study by the Williams Institute, a UCLA Law-based think tank.
Massachusetts has enacted a number of laws in recent years aimed at protecting transgender individuals from discrimination.
A 2016 state law signed by then-Gov. Charlie Baker prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity in public accommodations. It allows people to use restrooms or locker rooms based on their gender identity, not necessarily their anatomical gender.
Those protections were affirmed by voters in 2018, who rejected a referendum that sought to overturn the law in a vote heralded by LGBTQ-rights activists across the country as a victory for transgender rights and acceptance.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
