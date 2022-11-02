FILE - Buffalo Bills' Tre'Davious White is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Sept. 12, 2021. Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White’s return from a left knee injury will have to wait at least one more week. Coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, ruled out White from playing against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.