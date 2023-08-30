FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) walks onto the field for warm-ups before an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Bills top pass-rusher Von Miller will open the season on the physically unable to perform list in allowing him to continue recovering from a torn right knee ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Aug. 29.