FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) looks over the Miami Dolphins offense during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game on Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills agreed to sign starting linebacker Milano to a two-year contract extension in a move on Sunday, March 12, 2023, that frees up $6 million in salary cap space before the the NFL's signing period opens this week.