Hartford Hawks (3-10, 1-1 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-8, 4-2 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford visits the Binghamton Bearcats after Austin Williams scored 24 points in Hartford's 82-72 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Bearcats have gone 3-4 at home. Binghamton has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks have gone 1-1 against America East opponents. Hartford is fourth in the America East shooting 34.6% from deep. Jared Kimbrough paces the Hawks shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is averaging 11.6 points for the Bearcats. Tyler Bertram is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

David Shriver averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 55.6% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

