Tweetings, fellow birders, and thanks for flying in to read this column!
This week we’re going to take a look at a splendid specimen that has a genuine knack for impersonation.
They’re not quite as good as Rich Little, but odds are they can fool most of us with their curious songs. So put down that Harper Lee novel and let’s see what we can learn about this backyard buddy.
Was that a cardinal, a blue jay or a warbler? A finch, a nuthatch or a sparrow? Are you confused? Well, so am I, and that’s because we’re dealing with a Northern mockingbird. Yes, it’s true, this little magician can mimic the call of many other birds, which makes them more impressive to potential mates (interesting ...).
They are lovely birds coated with gray back feathers and white bellies, the tail is long, eyes are yellow and sharp, and the beak is short and slightly curved. The wings sport white patches while in flight and its total body length can be up to 12 inches. They weight anywhere from 1 to 2 ounces.
They are found all across New England, usually year-round, and can often be seen happily singing atop a fence post or telephone pole. Yes, I truly hope you get to experience them at your backyard feeder, as they are a real treat and pleasure to behold. Just try not to let them trick you.
As far as diet, being omnivores, mockingbirds enjoy spiders, beetles, caterpillars and grasshoppers, so adding meal worms to your feeder might very well land you a visit from this gray glider. However, they also enjoy fruits, berries and seeds, even tomatoes, grapes, apples and figs. They have even been known to drink sap from freshly cut trees (although pancakes and waffles are seldom involved).
Their breeding season is spring and early summer, both the male and female taking an active part in building the nest. Three to five bluish brown-blotched eggs are usually laid and hatch within a few weeks, with the chicks fed by both parents with loving care. However, mockingbirds are also fierce defenders of their territories, so never approach a nest if you happen upon one. Protective mockingbirds will attack cats, dogs, hawks or even humans.
Sometimes, during the night, you may very well hear a male mockingbird singing. This amazing artist can mimic the call of more than 40 birds, and can also imitate frogs and crickets, as well as man-made items such as car alarms and even cell phones! The general and common vocalization of the mockingbird is often a quick “da-da-da-da-da” followed by a slower “cheep-cheep-cheep-cheep-cheep.”
If you do hear them in your sleep don’t worry, as this typically only lasts a few weeks during the mating season. As mentioned, the more calls a male can mimic, the greater the chance he has at attracting a partner. The bird will continue to add songs to its repertoire, which can number in the hundreds over its lifespan. Beyond that, mockingbirds are also extremely intelligent, and can even distinguish between individual people in case studies.
Indeed, the more we learn about the Northern mockingbird, the more impressive it becomes.
Here are a few fun facts:
- Thomas Jefferson once owned a pet mockingbird named “Dick.”
- The scientific name for the Northern mockingbird is Mimus polyglottos, which means “many-tongued thrush.”
- One of King Friday’s pets on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” is a wooden northern mockingbird on a stick.
- The Northern mockingbird is the state bird of Texas, Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee (So I guess those states are “mimicking” each other, huh?).
In closing, this country has been blessed with so many wonderful native birds, and the Northern mockingbird has to be listed near the top. While not a parrot, this remarkable animal can still speak to us through song, and make our hearts happy and light in a dark hour. It’s been said that the mockingbird can even mimic the whistle of a person who just happens to walk by, perhaps after hearing it only once. My goodness, if that isn’t a genuine miracle of Mother Nature, then I don’t know what is.
Happy Birding!
Born and raised in Methuen, Vincent Spada is the author of three books, as well as a plethora of poems and short stories. Reach him with questions or ideas for his column at vinspada@yahoo.com.
