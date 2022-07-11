Tweetings, fellow birders, and thanks for flying in to read this column.
This week I thought we’d give the birds a bit of a break and seek out another flyer fluttering through the fragrant air. Not a songbird but just as beautiful, it wouldn’t be summer without this wondrous wandering wizard. So let’s take a stroll out to your blooming garden and see if we can locate this dazzling sky dancer.
The insect world is full of spectacular characters, as well as critters with a remarkable amount of legs. Some jump, some crawl, some walk up walls, while others tend to flutter in the gentle breeze. This last version we’ll seek out — that being a group known as butterflies. And of all the different species we could examine more closely, what better than the monarch butterfly?
Yes, I’m sure you’d recognize one on sight, as they are perhaps the most familiar and striking visitors to Massachusetts. The male version has rich orange-colored wings that are 3 to 4 inches in width rimmed with black borders, coupled with a generous sprinkling of white spots on the edges. The female is a bit smaller, but very similar in appearance except her outer coloring is a bit darker and wings thicker and better built for distance flight. The thorax has six legs and the head is black with two antennae, the proboscis being split, forming together to create a feeding tube.
Speaking of feeding, these insects of course love nectar, and enjoy sipping from a multitude of plants. The most preferred tends to be milkweed, but they also like zinnia, lilac, goldenrod, cosmos or lantana. It is of course recommended to feature these offerings in your garden if you’d like to catch a glimpse of these butterflies.
The monarch butterfly in particular is a very important pollinator species, meaning they help carry reproductive plant material (pollen) from place to place — like bees. In fact, without the help of these couriers, life on this planet would be in dire shape indeed.
The most fascinating detail about the monarch butterfly is its migratory inclinations, which are amazing. A monumental movement, the migration is multi-generational, and a 3,000-mile trip.
Here in the Northeast during the spring and summer months, we’ll see monarchs not only feeding, but also finding mates and laying eggs. After doing so the adults die, but their mission will be continued by their numerous offspring.
Before the cold chilly season sets in, the eggs hatch and the butterflies begin the arduous journey southward, which can take up to two months to complete. Upon arrival at their winter quarters, the butterflies will congregate in large numbers known as roosts, sometimes numbering in the many thousands. If you are lucky enough to be in Mexico during this time, you might be blessed to witness such a splendid spectacle.
The monarchs gather in tall fir trees, arriving daily, appearing as pumpkin-colored leaves come to life. It’s as if the entire sky has turned a brilliant tawny orange, moving and fluttering. This generation will live the longest, up to nine months, as these are the ones that undertake the difficult migration back north, at which point the whole process starts again.
Even scientists are unable to explain exactly how these insects accomplish the feat. It’s said they possess an inner compass, navigating by way of the location of the sun. They somehow know without even ever having made the trip. Mother Nature, again, is incredible.
I would like to close this article, however, on a more serious and urgent note. The fate of the monarch is not certain and the number of overwintering butterflies has sadly decreased in the last decade. As pollinators, they are of the utmost importance. Legislation has even been passed to try and protect them.
However, you can help in your own way if you like, and there are many methods by which you can do so. Providing gardens, creating sanctuaries, or simply leaving them be to do their necessary work. Just allowing something to exist safely can sometimes be the most effective way to save it from destruction.
If you see a monarch, never harm it, because if you do, you actually harm yourself. They are your friends on this journey called life. Please offer them the same consideration you would give to any other living thing.
And this time, not a joke, but a little poem of hope:
Give praise to the monarch
Of orange wing and eye
Such glory in their stature
This special butterfly.
Happy birding!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.