FILE - Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia attends a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. Bisaccia took over as Las Vegas’ interim head coach midway through last season and helped the Raiders earn their first playoff berth in five years. Now he’s an assistant on a new staff facing a new challenge as he tries to end the Green Bay Packers’ struggles on special teams.