George Washington Colonials (5-2) at Radford Highlanders (5-3)
Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Radford -1; over/under is 139
BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays the Radford Highlanders after James Bishop scored 24 points in George Washington's 79-55 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Highlanders are 3-0 on their home court. Radford is the leader in the Big South in team defense, allowing 63.3 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.
The Colonials are 0-1 in road games. George Washington ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Highlanders. Kenyon Giles is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Radford.
Bishop is averaging 21.7 points and 5.4 assists for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 17.7 points for George Washington.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
