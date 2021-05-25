NEWBURYPORT — The city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance and the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church joined together Tuesday on the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd to condemn racism and rededicate the Black Lives Matter banner at the church after it was shredded last week.
The Rev. Rebecca Bryan, minister of the Pleasant Street church, recalled just a week before when she received a message asking if she had seen what happened to the banner.
At some point overnight May 17, someone vandalized the banner, but Bryan knew exactly who to turn to for assistance.
As a member of the city’s DEI Alliance, Bryan said she knew she had connections to group leaders all over the city who would take action right away to reaffirm that Newburyport is a welcoming and inclusive community.
Turning to the gathering of approximately 200 people Tuesday, Bryan said, “You responded in solidarity and outrage in kind and said, ‘What are we going to do? That is not OK.’”
The repaired banner, which she asked children in the crowd to help unveil to the city, had red, blue, green, yellow and brown stitches.
The stitches are symbolic of efforts by the DEI Alliance and other such groups to mend not only the fabric of the banner, but the fabric of society.
This idea was shared Tuesday by John Feehan, executive director of YWCA Greater Newburyport and a member of the alliance.
“Like the restoration of the banner, restoration of society will take time, talent and resources and hopefully, you are here today to dedicate your time, talent and your resources to mending the fabric of society, so that we can proclaim, ‘Black Lives Matter,”’ he said.
Other speakers included Mayor Donna Holaday; Newburyport Public Schools Superintendent Sean Gallagher; Dr. Ahmer Ibrahim, chair of the Human Rights Commission and a member of the city’s DEI Alliance and the DEI Committee at The Governor’s Academy; Tina Benik, a representative of the First Religious Society’s anti-racism initiative; and the Rev. Ross Varney, pastor of Belleville Congregational Church, who shared an interfaith prayer.
The 30-minute ceremony included two moments of silence — one in which the crowd kneeled in remembrance of Floyd and the second in which they were asked to reflect on their own strength and consider how they will move forward in the fight for equality and inclusivity for all.
“There will always be those around who try to sabotage our way, however, we only grow stronger in response,” Ibrahim said.
“George Floyd should be alive today,” Holaday said. “His murder by a Minneapolis police officer reignited a social justice movement that we can no longer ignore.”
The DEI Alliance issued a statement Monday, saying it was “deeply troubled” by the act of vandalism, which left the church’s Black Lives Matter banner in tatters.
“We believe that Black Lives Matter,” the group wrote. “This statement is not a political statement but a statement to support our community members.”
The alliance noted that community members of all ages need to feel safe.
“Although some may see the slashing as thoughtless destruction of property, many in our community find this to be a violent act, causing harm to the community, to the church and to people of color living in our community,” the group said. “The DEI Alliance finds this act of vandalism particularly concerning because of what it communicates to our youth, about what can be expressed or tolerated in our community.”
Other opportunities to take action include the upcoming Juneteenth celebration on June 18 at City Hall, or at the monthly demonstrations supporting marginalized groups on the second Saturday of each month in Market Square from 10 a.m. to noon, according to the alliance.
To learn more about the alliance’s work, visit https://nbptdeialliance.com.
