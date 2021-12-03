FILE - Chicago Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson looks on during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit. Johnson became the second NHL player to have an unusual neck surgery on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. His operation was the same artificial disk replacement surgery that Jack Eichel underwent last month, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce what kind of operation Johnson had.