St. Louis Blues (30-14-6, second in the Central) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-26-8, seventh in the Central)
Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago aims to end its three-game slide when the Blackhawks take on St. Louis.
The Blackhawks are 9-16-6 in conference games. Chicago scores 2.4 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads the team with 29 total goals.
The Blues are 10-5-2 against opponents in the Central. St. Louis ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 6.3 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.8.
In their last meeting on Feb. 12, St. Louis won 5-1. Oskar Sundqvist recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blues.
TOP PERFORMERS: DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 29 goals and has 42 points. Patrick Kane has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.
Vladimir Tarasenko has 46 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 27 assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has 11 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.
Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.
INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.
Blues: Marco Scandella: out (lower-body).
