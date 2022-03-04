Chicago Blackhawks (20-27-8, seventh in the Central) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-28-10, eighth in the Metropolitan)
Philadelphia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Philadelphia Flyers after the Blackhawks took down Edmonton 4-3 in overtime.
The Flyers are 9-15-5 on their home ice. Philadelphia averages 8.5 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 63 total minutes.
The Blackhawks are 10-13-4 on the road. Chicago is last in the Western Conference averaging just 4.2 assists per game. Patrick Kane leads the team with 38 total assists.
The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux has 40 total points for the Flyers, 17 goals and 23 assists. Scott Laughton has four goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.
Caleb Jones leads the Blackhawks with a plus-one in 31 games this season. Kane has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.
Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.
INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.
Blackhawks: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.