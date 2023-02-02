FILE - Poland's Robert Lewandowski waves after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Poland, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 4, 2022. The former Polish manager of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski went on trial Thursday Feb. 2, 2023 in Poland for allegedly having blackmailed the footballer and his wife trying to extort some euro 20 million from them.