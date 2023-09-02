SAN DIEGO — The 2023 Padres: $253 million …. spoilers?
Blake Snell passed 200 strikeouts for the second time in his career while in adding another entry to his NL Cy Young campaign, a star-studded lineup finally treated a rookie pitcher appropriately and the Padres dealt the Giants’ postseason hopes a second consecutive blow with a 6-1 win on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 41,983 at Petco Park.
The Giants began Saturday in possession of the NL’s third wild-card spot.
The Padres’ odds, meantime, had shriveled to 0.5% by first pitch on Saturday, largely the result of a 10-18 August.
They’ve since won two straight to start September, with big flies setting the tone in both games.
Just like A.J. Preller drew it up all those months ago.
Juan Soto homered off Giants rookie Kyle Harrison in the first inning, Xander Bogaerts and Gary Sanchez added solo shots in the second and Garrett Cooper chased the Giants’ top pitching prospect, one start removed from striking out 11 over 6 1/3 shutout innings over the Reds, with a three-run shot in the sixth.
That was more than enough for Snell, who’s trending toward becoming the first pitcher to ever lead the majors in ERA and walks after adding four over six otherwise dominant innings, pushing his season total to 89 — or 18 more than the next wildest pitchers.
Will that impact his end-of-the-year-award campaign?
“Look, it’s either walks or hits, right?” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s WHIP in total and that’s good. So he doesn’t give up many hits. I don’t think it will affect him.”
Toward that point, Snell’s outing on Saturday lowered his ERA to 2.50 as he allowed just three hits, all singles, while throwing a season-high 110 pitches. He also pushed his strikeout total to 201 with an eight-strikeout effort, including four in a row at one point.
The only other time Snell has topped 200 strikeouts in his career was when he piled up 221 while winning the 2018 AL Cy Young with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Snell led the majors that year with 21 wins and the AL with a 1.89 ERA.
His credentials this year includes entering Saturday leading qualifying NL starters in opponent average (.192), slugging (.313) and hits per nine innings (6.16) and ranking second in whiff rate (36.6 percent), opponent OPS (.618) and strikeouts.
Over his last 19 starts in particular, Snell has a 1.31 ERA, has not allowed more than three runs in any of them and leads the majors with 10 scoreless appearances of at least five innings over that stretch.
“Three runs is about all he’s given up in quite some time,” Melvin said before the game. “So he’s got quite the run going. The ERA speaks for itself and probably a guy that is in serious consideration for an end-of-the-year-award.”
Tom Cosgrove and Luis Garcίa each threw scoreless innings and Ray Kerr allowed a run in the ninth.
©2023 The San Diego Union-Tribune. Visit sandiegouniontribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.