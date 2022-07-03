COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Eloy Room made three saves for the Columbus Crew and Andre Blake had four saves for the Philadelphia Union in a scoreless draw Sunday.
The Crew (5-5-7) outshot the Union (7-2-9) 16-6, with four shots on goal to three for the Union.
The Crew visit the Chicago Fire on Saturday, while the Union will host D.C. United on Friday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
