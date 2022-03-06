Toronto Maple Leafs (35-16-4, third in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (28-25-3, fifth in the Metropolitan)
Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Columbus. He ranks fifth in the league with 70 points, scoring 39 goals and totaling 31 assists.
The Blue Jackets are 16-16-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus has scored 183 goals and ranks ninth in the league averaging 3.3 per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with 23.
The Maple Leafs are 19-8-2 in conference play. Toronto serves 7.0 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the NHL. Carl Dahlstrom leads them averaging 2.0.
In their last meeting on Feb. 22, Columbus won 4-3. Patrik Laine recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blue Jackets.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 44 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 21 assists. Laine has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.
Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 39 goals and has 70 points. Mitch Marner has five goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.
Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.
INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Brendan Gaunce: day to day (upper body).
Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (illness), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.