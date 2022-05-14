Toronto Blue Jays (17-16, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (20-13, second in the AL East)
St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0); Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 6.14 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, six strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -125, Blue Jays +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays come into the matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays as losers of five games in a row.
Tampa Bay has a 20-13 record overall and a 10-7 record in home games. The Rays are 4-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Toronto is 17-16 overall and 10-6 at home. The Blue Jays have an 11-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.
The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco is second on the Rays with a .295 batting average, and has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, five walks and 15 RBI. Manuel Margot is 12-for-26 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.
George Springer leads Toronto with seven home runs while slugging .522. Matt Chapman is 4-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .223 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by two runs
Blue Jays: 2-8, .218 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 17 runs
INJURIES: Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (illness), Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
