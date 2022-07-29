Detroit Tigers (40-60, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (55-44, second in the AL East)
Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Bryan Garcia (0-0); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (11-4, 2.24 ERA, .97 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -395, Tigers +310; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Detroit Tigers, leading the series 1-0.
Toronto is 55-44 overall and 32-20 at home. The Blue Jays are third in the AL with 129 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.
Detroit has a 16-33 record on the road and a 40-60 record overall. The Tigers have gone 19-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.
The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Blue Jays lead the season series 3-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 19 doubles and 21 home runs while hitting .281 for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 17-for-37 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.
Miguel Cabrera is fifth on the Tigers with a .284 batting average, and has nine doubles, four home runs, 22 walks and 36 RBI. Harold Castro is 12-for-35 with two RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .333 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs
Tigers: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 18 runs
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)
Tigers: Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.