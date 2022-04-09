Texas Rangers (0-1) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (1-0)
Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -200, Rangers +169; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Texas Rangers.
Toronto had a 91-71 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Blue Jays scored 5.2 runs per game while allowing 4.1 last season.
Texas went 60-102 overall and 24-57 in road games last season. The Rangers pitching staff averaged 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 5.0 runs per game in the 2021 season.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)
Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Richards: 10-Day IL (blister)
