New York Yankees (47-16, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (37-26, second in the AL East)
Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 2.70 ERA, .98 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-1, 3.14 ERA, .98 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -120, Blue Jays +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the New York Yankees to open a three-game series.
Toronto has a 20-12 record at home and a 37-26 record overall. The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .430.
New York has an 18-9 record on the road and a 47-16 record overall. The Yankees have the top team ERA in the AL at 2.78.
The teams meet Friday for the 10th time this season. The Yankees are ahead 6-3 in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has eight doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .270 for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-38 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.
Aaron Judge has 10 doubles, 25 home runs and 49 RBI for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 10-for-42 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .318 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs
Yankees: 9-1, .247 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (leg), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)
Yankees: Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
