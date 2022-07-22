Toronto Blue Jays (50-43, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (48-45, fourth in the AL East)
Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (6-7, 2.87 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -108, Blue Jays -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to end their four-game road skid in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
Boston has a 23-20 record at home and a 48-45 record overall. The Red Sox have gone 21-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Toronto has a 50-43 record overall and a 20-24 record on the road. The Blue Jays are third in the AL with 119 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.
The teams match up Friday for the 11th time this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 7-3 in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 28 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs while hitting .324 for the Red Sox. Christian Vazquez is 7-for-38 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 20 home runs, 38 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .271 for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 16-for-39 with two doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .228 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 34 runs
Blue Jays: 5-5, .297 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: day-to-day (finger), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Josh Winckowski: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
