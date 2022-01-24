St. Louis Blues (25-11-5, second in the Central) vs. Calgary Flames (18-12-6, fifth in the Pacific)
Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -133, Blues +111; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis is looking to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Calgary.
The Flames are 5-6-3 against Western Conference opponents. Calgary averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 38 total minutes.
The Blues are 19-6-4 in Western Conference play. St. Louis ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Jordan Kyrou with 16.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has 44 total points for the Flames, 15 goals and 29 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has seven goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.
Kyrou leads the Blues with 16 goals and has 41 points. Torey Krug has eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.
Blues: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.
INJURIES: Flames: None listed.
Blues: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.