Having postponed Town Meeting and elections due to the coronavirus, the Select Board now has set new tentative dates.
If all goes as planned, elections will be June 9 and Town Meeting on June 22.
“We wanted to target a couple of dates to start for planning purposes and as things unfold we will adapt from there,” said Select Board member Alex Vispoli.
According to the secretary of state's office, Vispoli said, elections have to be held this fiscal year, which ends June 30. Town Meeting, however, can go into the next fiscal year, starting July 1.
The town charter states that elections have to precede Town Meeting.
Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that the state’s stay-at-home advisory and non-essential business closures are extended to May 18.
Vispoli said the town’s decision to move forward with the new dates depends on future orders from the governor.
“We set target dates understanding that things will come into focus based on the governor’s guidance,” he said.