NEW YORK — Got a problem? Blame it on Kyrie Irving.
For over three weeks on various ESPN platforms, Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams have been going at it over Kyrie Irving’s decision to decline being vaccinated for COVID-19. Williams has applauded Irving, characterizing him as a man of conscience who is taking a principled stand. SAS said Irving’s decision is the latest example of his “selfishness” and lack of “commitment” to the game.
“Every time you turn around, there’s an excuse for this man [Irving] not to work,” an indignant Smith said on Thursday’s edition of First Take. “... You [Williams] are just waving the pom-poms for Kyrie.”
The story took a twist this week when Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. The Free World flashed back to last August when the Green Bay quarterback was asked if he had been vaccinated. Rodgers said “yes,” he had been “immunized,” which is not the same as being vaccinated. This high-profile pitchman for an insurance company (Will it pull its ads off NFL games this weekend?), and a face-man for Roger Goodell’s NFL, not only lied but put anyone who came in contact with him at risk of catching COVID-19.
This didn’t escape Williams who, on the air sitting across from Smith, said SAS’ Thursday commentary on the Rodgers situation (SAS matter-of-factly called the QB a liar) was not delivered with the same bad intentions as his Irving soliloquies. “You didn’t show the same energy and passion,” Williams said on the air. “You set the tone for this network. That energy you start a conversation with matters to me.”
Did Smith empty his Passion Tank by dumping all that poison on Kyrie? Is SAS, and other bloviators, really hung-up on Irving’s vaccination stance or his history of being a non-conformist?
See, Smith was not the only commentator who didn’t pounce on Rodgers.
Didn’t jump him the way they jumped ugly on Irving after he said he wanted to be a “voice for the voiceless” who are losing their jobs because they refuse to be vaccinated. Irving has stated his position, albeit in a rambling soliloquy. He has not lied. He has not sued anybody. He mostly stood in the background while standing his ground.
Rodgers lied. On Friday he doubled-down on “The Pat McAfee Show” saying he is allergic to ingredients in the vaccines. He also accused the media of being on a “witch hunt” to identify players’ vaccination status. He scolded the media for not asking follow-up questions in August. He said he would have told them he is not an “anti-vax, flat-earther” but is a “critical thinker.”
Yet contrast this criticism. Compared to the hit Irving took, it has focused on smokescreens. Or Rodgers’ use of the word “immunized.” Or his claiming to take home treatments to boost his immune system. Or insisting that the “woke mob is coming for him.” Or the Packers organization should be blamed because it “had to know” Rodgers was not vaccinated. Or whether the NFL should be blamed because it “had to know” one of its superstars was putting other people at risk.
The NFL establishment is probably madder at Rodgers because they had to yank his name off the marquee of Sunday’s Chiefs-Packers late-afternoon tilt on Fox. Patrick Mahomes vs. Jordan Love doesn’t have the same kind of ring to it, does it? No doubt Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will discuss the Rodgers situation, while Fox and NFL suits privately wonder how losing the Packers superstar QB will negatively impact the ratings.
No problem. They can just blame the whole thing on Kyrie Irving.
