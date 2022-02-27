NEW YORK — With one of its major candidates, Troy Aikman, apparently on his way out of Fox and on to ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” booth (has he signed the contract yet?), Amazon Prime Video is still seeking an analyst for its new “Thursday Night Football” package.
As the Amazonians continue searching, they should realize there is a marquee voice in the ozone who would bring instant credibility to their product, a voice who is as good or better than any of the candidates who have surfaced. And that would be CBS’ Phil Simms.
He may not be fresh off the field, but Simms sounds like he never left it. He still works personally with quarterbacks on all levels on a one-on-one basis.
And does anyone else on the market have the kind of cred Simms brings to the microphone? For 19 seasons Simms, now a major player on CBS’ “The NFL Today,” was the network’s No. 1 NFL analyst first working with Greg Gumbel and then for 13 seasons with Jim Nantz. Simms has worked eight Super Bowls and three seasons of “Thursday Night Football” when CBS had the package.
And when he was replaced by Tony Romo five years ago, Simms could have let the move get to him. He didn’t. Instead, the former Giants quarterback headed in the opposite direction. Simms continued to deliver his unique stylings and insight with the kind of high-octane passion that can be traced back to when he starred on NBC Sports No. 1 NFL broadcast team, working with Dick Enberg and Paul Maguire.
To say Simms is still a student of the game is an understatement. He gleans so much original insight, through watching all the games and talking to his sources, he has plenty to spread around on other shows, like Paramount+’s “Inside the NFL” and his hour-long weekly SXM spots with Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo.
Most importantly, Simms has a distinct personality. His country wit, and comforting presence, makes him one of the most likable NFL analysts on TV. Yet he also has the unique ability to deliver hard truths and caustic opinions (even on the NFL media) when necessary. Get it? A suit would have a hard time finding another voice with the experience, versatility and sizzle Simms can bring to the “TNF” microphone.
Nonetheless, we must consider Simms’ present employer, CBS. Regardless of his contractual situation, we doubt network brass would just let him walk out the door. Then again, considering what recently went down in the industry, all bets are off.
Incredibly, according to published reports, Aikman had an opt-out clause in the recent contract extension he signed with Fox, allowing him to leave the network and go to another outlet for a better financial deal. That’s twisted. Why would you give a talent like Aikman that kind of flexibility if he could find, at any time, a better offer? Then there’s Joe Buck. Why would Fox even think about letting him walk to join Aikman at ESPN with a year left on his contract? Make no mistake Buck is the face of Fox Sports, its heart and soul.
So, for our purposes, let’s stipulate that Simms is available. If that’s the case, Amazon should go get him.
