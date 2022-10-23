NEW YORK — The only thing that will definitely change during the NBA season is the calendar year.
As far as the media is concerned, controversy, and dysfunction, always lurks inside every locker room and front office.
Off-court scandals, and media feuds, are just a shot away. Rip jobs are now percolating. And always beware of the league’s next social media tsunami. Even the Draymond Green punch-out video couldn’t wait for the season to get started.
Neither could Stephen A. Smith. On Wednesday, opening night for many teams, SAS wasn’t starting the NBA New Year in the kind of benevolent mood that would have allowed him to cut his “favorite” team, the Knicks, any slack.
Smith was not celebrating the new season by handing out do-overs to Garden boss James (Guitar Jimmy) Dolan or Knicks prez Leon Rose.
To inject more symbolism into the scene, SAS had Knicks Super Fan, comedian Tracy Morgan, seated across from him on the set of “First Take.” After issuing an optimistic preamble to his Knicks’ soliloquy, Smith said there is still frustration that “comes from the top.” Dolan, the owner, in SAS’ opinion, “needs to go.” Smith narrowed down his issue with Dolan, saying the owner has created a “culture” based on “always finding someone else to follow.”
Smith does not see this as Dolan engaging in collaborative efforts, right?
The Knicks “culture,” according to SAS, has a trickle-down effect. He said it dripped down on Rose. It’s fact that Rose, like Dolan, is not accessible to the media. When Rose speaks into a microphone, he usually talks to an MSG Network voice. Smith claimed Rose also delegated at least one negotiation (a possible trade with the Jazz for Donovan Mitchell, who eventually was shipped to Cleveland) to another Knicks executive.
“…You (Rose) got other people on the phone negotiating with (Jazz CEO) Danny Ainge and you’re a former agent” Smith said. “And the reason you got the job is because your experience in negotiating. When something like that happens, it means something other than pure basketball was in the way. That’s the Knicks.”
A few hours later, on “NBA Countdown,” Smith sheepishly said members of the Knicks “organization” called his “family” and asked if he could tread lightly on the team. Smith (was he kidding?) covered his mouth and suggested he might hold his tongue.
Forget about that happening anytime soon. The NBA Circus needs its full-throated performers to fuel the on-court machine and TV ratings. The perception is cats like SAS, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are more influential than the players. That they can manufacture drama when dealing with stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Still, it doesn’t always take a star voice, or a championship-caliber team, to create must-see-turmoil.
For the NBA, it’s business as usual.
