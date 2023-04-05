FILE -Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner (45) waves towards the stands during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Bobby Wagner is headed back to the Seattle Seahawks after agreeing to a one-year deal Saturday, March 25, 2023 to rejoin the team with which he became one of the top linebackers in the NFL, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.