Stetson Hatters (4-2) at Florida Gators (5-3)
Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays the Stetson Hatters after Trey Bonham scored 23 points in Florida's 102-62 victory against the Florida A&M Rattlers.
The Gators have gone 3-1 in home games. Florida ranks eighth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Colin Castleton paces the Gators with 7.8 boards.
The Hatters are 2-1 on the road. Stetson ranks fourth in the ASUN with 16.2 assists per game led by Cyncier Harrison averaging 6.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richard is shooting 52.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 13.6 points. Castleton is shooting 51.5% and averaging 17.3 points for Florida.
Luke Brown is shooting 52.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 12.0 points for Stetson.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.