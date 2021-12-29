Oklahoma City Thunder (12-21, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (26-7, second in the Western Conference)
Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -15; over/under is 216.5
BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Western Conference play Wednesday.
The Suns are 17-7 against conference opponents. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference with 36.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 8.2.
The Thunder are 10-14 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.
The two teams play for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Thunder 113-101 in their last matchup on Dec. 24. Booker led the Suns with 30 points, and Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 14.5 points, 10 assists and two steals for the Suns. Cameron Johnson is averaging 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.
Josh Giddey is averaging 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 24.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.
LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 112.1 points, 47.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points per game.
Thunder: 5-5, averaging 104.2 points, 47.0 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.
INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Deandre Ayton: out (health protocols), Jae Crowder: out (health and safety protocols), Ish Wainright: day to day (back).
Thunder: Derrick Favors: out (health protocols), Josh Giddey: out (health protocols), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (health protocols), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (health protocols), Darius Bazley: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.