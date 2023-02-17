Pacific Tigers (13-15, 6-7 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (17-11, 7-7 WCC)
Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cameron Shelton and the Loyola Marymount Lions host Keylan Boone and the Pacific Tigers.
The Lions are 12-3 in home games. Loyola Marymount scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.
The Tigers have gone 6-7 against WCC opponents. Pacific is 7-10 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Lions. Jalin Anderson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.
Boone averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Luke Avdalovic is shooting 51.5% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.
Tigers: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
