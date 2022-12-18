BALTIMORE (AP) — Jacob Boonyasith had 19 points in UMBC's 78-62 victory over William & Mary on Sunday.
Boonyasith was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Retrievers (9-4). Colton Lawrence scored 14 points). Dion Brown shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Retrievers.
Noah Collier led the Tribe (4-8) with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Gabe Dorsey had 13 points, while Anders Nelson pitched in with 10 points and five assists.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.