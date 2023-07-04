FILE - Wolfsburg's Felix Nmecha, front, and Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Wolfsburg, Germany, Sunday, April 16, 2023. Borussia Dortmund said in a statement Monday, July 3, 2023 it has signed midfielder Felix Nmecha from league rival Wolfsburg despite misgivings over homophobic and transphobic social media posts that the player shared.