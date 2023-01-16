Boston College Eagles (8-10, 2-5 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3 ACC)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Boston College is looking to stop its three-game skid with a win over North Carolina.
The Tar Heels are 8-0 in home games. North Carolina leads the ACC averaging 80.0 points and is shooting 46.0%.
The Eagles are 2-5 against ACC opponents. Boston College is seventh in the ACC giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.
The Tar Heels and Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Armando Bacot is averaging 17.4 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.
Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.
Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
