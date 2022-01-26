Boston College Eagles (8-10, 3-5 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -14; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina faces the Boston College Eagles after Caleb Love scored 22 points in North Carolina's 78-68 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Tar Heels are 10-0 in home games. North Carolina is fourth in the ACC shooting 37.1% from downtown, led by Anthony Harris shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Eagles have gone 3-5 against ACC opponents. Boston College ranks seventh in the ACC giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Tar Heels won the last meeting 91-65 on Jan. 2. Love scored 22 points points to help lead the Tar Heels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 12.7 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 58.5% over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 13 points and 3.2 assists for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 5.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

