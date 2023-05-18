SALEM — A Roslindale man was indicted for the 2022 killing of Jose Delacruz, 32, of Lawrence.
Lee Harvey, 30, was indicted by the Essex County grand jury for murder, carrying a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and armed robbery while masked.
He will be arraigned at a future date in Salem Superior Court, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office.
Delacruz was fatally wounded early on March 27, 2022, outside a Bank of America ATM near 257 Essex St., Lawrence.
A second suspect in the case, Dennis Ortiz, 29, of Boston was arrested on unrelated charges in Suffolk County last June and later was also indicted for the killing, according to a statement released by Tucker’s office.
In addition, a grand jury indicted Ortiz on charges of armed robbery while masked; carrying a firearm without a license, fourth offense; and illegal possession of a loaded firearm, Tucker said.
A third suspect, Carmelo Martinez, 29, of East Boston has been arrested and indicted for armed robbery while masked, according to the statement.
The case is being investigated by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.
