Boston Bruins (12-8-2, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-8-0, fourth in the Pacific)
Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -125, Bruins +104; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with Boston. He leads the NHL with 43 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 22 assists.
The Oilers have gone 9-3-0 in home games. Edmonton has scored 85 goals and ranks fourth in the NHL averaging 3.5 per game. Draisaitl leads the team with 21.
The Bruins are 5-4-1 on the road. Boston ranks 26th in the Eastern Conference with 36.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.
In their last meeting on Nov. 11, Edmonton won 5-3. Draisaitl scored two goals for the Oilers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 43 points, scoring 21 goals and registering 22 assists. Connor McDavid has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
Charlie McAvoy leads the Bruins with a plus-four in 21 games this season. David Pastrnak has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.
Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.
INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.
Bruins: Jakub Zboril: day to day (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.