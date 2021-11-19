Boston Bruins (8-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-4-3, fifth in the Metropolitan)
Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +106, Bruins -126; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host Boston after Charlie Coyle scored two goals in the Bruins' 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
The Flyers are 3-2-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.
The Bruins are 6-4-0 against conference opponents. Boston is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Oskar Steen with 1.0.
In their last meeting on Oct. 20, Philadelphia won 6-3. Joel Farabee recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flyers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 14 points, scoring seven goals and adding seven assists. Sean Couturier has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.
Brad Marchand has 19 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 11 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has six goals over the last 10 games for Boston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .939 save percentage.
Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.
INJURIES: Flyers: Patrick Brown: out (thumb), Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body).
Bruins: Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.