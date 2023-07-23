Trailing 8-0 going to their last at-bat, the thought of putting up a touchdown and a field goal to win the game seemed pretty preposterous. But the 11-year-olds refused to quit. Salem scored nine runs in their last at-bat, which included a one-out, bases loaded, walk-off two-run double by Kevin McDonough to give the team the incredible come from behind 9-8 win over Bedford in the New Hampshire State Championship game.
This is the team's second straight title, after winning it last year as 10-year-olds. Salem finished this year's tournament with an 8-0 overall record, including 5-0 in Pool Play and 3-0 in Championship Play.
"It was hit, hit, walk, walk and before you knew it everyone was getting a hit," said manager Dan DeFrancesco. "From top to bottom, everyone hit, and everyone contributed to the win."
The entire team includes: Wes Boudreau, Zack Bolduc, Nolan Dupuis, Brayden Miller, Grayson Buckley, Jacob Guerrero-Lomba, Jackson Lemire, Kevin McDonough, Patrick DeFrancesco, Colton Johnson, Anthony Faticanti, Mark Baillergeon and Dominic Choate.
The 11's now advance to the Mid-Atlantic Regionals to be held in Beverly, Mass starting on August 1st.
10's ALSO WIN IN DRAMATICS
The Salem 10-year-old team was down 9-2 going to the last of the fifth and scored nine runs which ultimately led the team to a thrilling 11-10 victory over Bedford to capture the District 1 Championship Title.
"From top to bottom, the kids were all just having good at-bats, (during that fifth inning)," said manager Dan Roy. "Besides the great hitting, Mason Sawyer came in relief and closed the door pitching great and our starter Ryan Edler also did a real good job."
The 10-year-old team includes: Ryan Brennan, Jake Bergeron, Will Briggs, Ryan Edler, Owen Griffin, Landon O’Connor, Cam Ward, Tyler Roy, Mason Sawyer, Dan Cutuli, Nate Zurek and Dylan Majka.
Follow Jamie Pote on Twitter: @JamiePote
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.